Advertisement

Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Chelsea Jones
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuky’s search warrant task force will hold its second meeting at Eastern Kentucky University Monday, June 21.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the task force would look at the search warrant process in Kentucky.

Following the death of Breonna Taylor, many people had questions about the way search warrants were obtained and executed. As a result, the task force will review those procedures and determine if additional training is necessary.

Eighteen people are on the task force. They include judges, lawmakers, police officers, community members, and a representative from the NAACP.

The task force’s first meeting was at Cameron’s office in Frankfort. It mostly involved introductions. Everyone said they were looking forward to working together on such an important issue.

Monday’s meeting will include a presentation from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.

Thursday, the Lexington Urban County Council will conduct a second reading of an ordinance banning no-knock warrants in the city. Black faith leaders have called for an end to the warrants, while the police chief and mayor have opposed that. They said there are cases where the warrants are useful.

The search warrant task force will meet at 1 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car
Wolfe County Search & Rescue assists after a crash Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Minutes after training operation ends, Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue helps three people injured in crash
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

The crash happened Monday morning.
Two hospitalized after crash involving Lextran trolley
Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington
Lee’s on Richmond Rd. in Lexington offering sign-on bonus for new hires
Strong to severe storms possible today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains settle in today
UKTF Alumna Javianne Oliver Headed to Olympics
UK alum Javianne Oliver qualifies for Tokyo Olympics