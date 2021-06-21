Lee’s on Richmond Rd. in Lexington offering sign-on bonus for new hires

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is returning to Lexington and offering a sign-on bonus for new hires.

The popular chicken chain is returning to Lexington after all three restaurants closed without warning in November 2019.

The restaurants’ president says two of the three locations will be reopening.

The one on Richmond Road will open in a few months. They will offer a $600 sign-on bonus for new employees.

The location on Boardwalk, off New Circle Road, will open by the end of the year.

Both locations will feature double drive-thrus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.