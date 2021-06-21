Levi Jackson’s Treetop Adventure reopened to the public

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nestled in the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park, Treetop Adventure held its grand reopening Friday.

Park officials call it a distinct attraction, that finally saw the light of day after being closed by the pandemic.

“I’ve been here once previously, it was really fun. I think we did the harder course last time, I think we’re going to start on the easier one this time but we’re really excited. I’m out here with all the family doing it,” Laurel County Resident Julia Bruner said.

Campground Manager Stephen Holt says everyone was excited to be outside again.

“We’ve missed it, it’s been a long year for sure and something that we’ve hopefully have never experienced again but just to be back and to getting back to normal, it’s a great feeling,” Holt said.

Bruner said it was a nice change of pace.

“Being cooped up in the house and not being able to do anything. This is a really fun way to get out and do stuff. Just to be with the family and not have to worry about anything anymore,” Bruner said.

Holt said his team was surprised by the response, seeing more than 90 climbers come out on Saturday alone.

“We knew people was coming, people always stop and ask and we weren’t for sure and the next thing we know, yesterday we were slammed and everybody was so tired that everybody was like okay, I’m tired let’s go home and sleep and do it again tomorrow,” Holt said.

Holt said he was happy to see everyone enjoying the course.

“Summer here, everything’s in full swing. Let’s make this a summer that was better than whatever we’ve had before,” Holt said.

Treetop Adventure is open Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parties and large groups need to call (606) 330-2130 for appointment options.

Admission is $20 per climber.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.