Kentucky man released from medical care after battling COVID-19 for more than 200 days

A well-deserved round of applause, hugs, and tears of happiness on Monday— after 263 days in...
A well-deserved round of applause, hugs, and tears of happiness on Monday— after 263 days in the hospital with COVID-19, Gary Taylor is finally going home.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-deserved round of applause, hugs, and tears of happiness—after 263 days in the hospital with COVID-19, Gary Taylor is finally going home.

“I think prayers helped get him through it. So we’re blessed,” said Jeff Taylor, Gary’s son.

Prayers... and a lot of help from the staff at Baptist Health, St. Joseph Continuing Care, and Mayfair Manor.

“He had just had to do a lot of work from everything. He was in the hospital for a very long time and there wasn’t really any aspect that he didn’t have to work on to get to where he is today,” said Rebecca Thompson with Mayfair Manor.

Taylor was first hospitalized in October of 2020. He spent four months on a ventilator, and worked to regain his skills since then.

“He’s just been an inspiration to not only other patients and families and everything, but to myself as a therapist and to all of our staff here just to see all of our hard work pay off and to see him succeed and go home today,” Thompson said.

Now, as he says his goodbyes to his Mayfair family, he’s looking forward to hugging is own family—his wife, children, and grandchild.

“You don’t know what family is like until you get to the point where you think you’re not going to be around them again. But I’ve got a good one,” Gary said.

Gary said he’s looking forward to coaching basketball and playing golf again in the future.

