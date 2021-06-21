Advertisement

New park dedicated in Clark County

By Jim Stratman
Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Clark County dedicated a new park Monday morning.

The 30 acre Legacy Grove Park has been in the works for years.

“Great parks impact families and children by connecting them to nature and the outdoors by connecting them to vibrant public spaces and each other,” said Beth Jones, Emcee of the dedication.

That’s exactly what members of the Greater Clark Foundation believe they have with Legacy Grove.

The park has 1.1 miles of walking trails, plenty of green space, a large dog park, and a playground for children of all ages and abilities.

“It was so cool and different to keep that in mind because we were able to make those decisions to make the park more accessible,” said Youth Design Team Member Lilly Florence. “To come that far and say that I helped design this park is just…speechless…it’s beyond words.”

Officials said the park was designed with all community members in mind. They hope each person will take advantage.

The dedication this morning coincided with Monday’s longest day of play event. The community is invited to come to the park to enjoy live music, food trucks, yoga, and the park.

