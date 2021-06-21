Advertisement

Police warn of counterfeit money in Louisa

This is what the counterfeit money looks like with the words "Copy Me" written across the bill.
This is what the counterfeit money looks like with the words "Copy Me" written across the bill.
By TJ Caudill
Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Louisa are warning of counterfeit money after several complaints at various locations in the city.

Police said most of the bills were $20s and had “Copy Money” written across them. Police warn to check on other denominations as well.

Police encourage businesses to use extra awareness when accepting any cash.

If you have any information on anyone in possession of fake money, email Detective Hunter James at hjames@louisapd.org or Sgt. Steven Wilburn at swilurn@louisapd.org.

Prestonsburg Passage Trail trouble leads to investigation - 6:00 p.m.