Advertisement

Pregnant pedestrian, baby killed in crash ID’d

We now know the name of the 20-year-old pregnant pedestrian and her baby who died after she was...
We now know the name of the 20-year-old pregnant pedestrian and her baby who died after she was struck by an SUV in Mt. Auburn earlier this week.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The name of the 20-year-old pregnant pedestrian and her baby who died after she was struck by an SUV in Mt. Auburn last week has been released.

Korotoum Dao was walking on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of Reading Road when she was hit around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV, Anthony Cioffi, drove his 2011 BMW X5 south on Reading Road “recklessly” traveled off the right-hand side of the road, struck a utility pole, Dao, several metal posts, and the building located at 2499 Reading Road, “causing significant damage,” police wrote in his criminal complaint.

Dao was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries as a result of the collision.

She “underwent emergency surgery to deliver Baby Dao. Baby Dao was delivered but later succumbed as a result of the collision,” the court document states.

Impairment and excessive speed appear to have played a role in the crash, police said Thursday.

Cioffi, 31, of Dayton, Ky., and his 29-year-old passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Cioffi was charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, court records show.

He was released from the hospital over the weekend and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cioffi appeared in court Monday where his bond was set at $2 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
WATCH | Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
AppHarvest breaks ground on new facility to produce strawberries
WATCH | AppHarvest breaks ground on new facility to produce strawberries
Lexington city pools expanding their hours
WATCH | Lexington city pools expanding their hours
Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting
WATCH | Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting
The park will feature a playground accessible to children of all abilities.
New park dedicated in Clark County