Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated today than they were 30 years ago.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study appears to show a more segregated America, at least in major metropolitan areas.

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated now than they were 30 years ago.

This comes despite fair housing laws and other policies designed to increase integration.

The study’s lead author said one possible reason for this is because Asians and Hispanics, the fastest-growing minority groups, are not integrating with white communities.

The research does not explain why that is happening but notes segregated communities of color typically have less access to health care and experience more police brutality.

Some of the most segregated communities include cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Philadelphia.

The biggest decreases in segregation have been seen in the southern United States. Cities like San Antonio, Miami and Savannah, Georgia, are more fully integrated than they were three decades ago.

