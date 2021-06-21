Two hospitalized after crash involving Lextran trolley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Lexington involving a Lextran trolley.

It happened Monday morning at the intersection of Richmond Road and South Locust Hill Drive.

According to police, the trolley and a truck collided at the intersection.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not critical.

The scene will be cleared in about 20 minutes, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

