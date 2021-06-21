Advertisement

UK alum Javianne Oliver qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

She finished second in the 100-meter dash finals Saturday night.
By Alex Walker
EUGENE, Oregon (WKYT) - Kentucky alum Javianne Oliver finished second in the 100-meter dash finals Saturday night, becoming the first former Wildcat to earn a spot on the United States Track and Field Olympic Team.

Oliver was overtaken near the wire, but her time of 10.99 was good enough to book a trip to Tokyo.

Earlier in the evening, she had advanced to the finals by finishing second in the semifinals with a time of 10.83 seconds.

”It’s surreal to put together a full race,” Oliver said. “It came together today and I’m so excited … It went by so fast. All I know was I was running as hard as I could, and it paid off. I’m really grateful to even be here. It’s been a long journey to get here. Reflecting on all the races, I’m just grateful to make it all three (rounds) healthy and to make this team.”

Oliver’s time at Kentucky was highlighted by winning a silver medal in the 60m dash at the 2017 NCAA Indoor Championships.  She owns the No. 2 time in UK history in the 60m (7.14) and the No. 4 mark in UK history in the 100m (11.16).

Oliver joined Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico – 100H) on the list of Wildcat alumni to punch their tickets to Tokyo so far.

