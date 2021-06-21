UK Hall of Famer Keni Harrison qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Oregon. (WKYT) - After not qualifying for the 2016 Olympics, former Kentucky star Keni Harrison redeemed herself Sunday night and qualified for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 100-meter hurdles.

She won the U.S. Olympics Trials in 12.47 seconds. Harrison competed for the Wildcats from 2014-15.

“All the glory goes to God, just to come out here and do what I knew I could do,” Harrison said. “I’m so glad I can put the past behind me and move forward. I try not to think of it as pressure. I know what I’m capable of, just to come out here and execute and cross the line first, and get the opportunity to go to the Olympics, means everything. I’ve worked so hard for this moment and I’m looking forward to it.”

It has been a big week for Harrison. In addition to making the U.S. Olympic Team, on Tuesday it was announced that she is one of the six Wildcats named to the 2021 class of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. Harrison is one of the greatest athletes in UK track and field history. As a senior, she was named National Track Athlete of the Year after winning the NCAA championship in the 60m indoor hurdles and 100m outdoor hurdles. She also was a five-time SEC gold medalist. An exemplary student, she earned Academic All-America and received the NCAA Top 10 Award.

Harrison became the second Wildcat in as many nights to become a United States Olympian. On Saturday, Javianne Oliver earned a slot on Team USA by finishing second in the finals of the 100m dash. Oliver and Harrison join Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico – 100m hurdles) on the list of Wildcat alumni to punch their tickets to Tokyo so far.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed last year, but are still being known as the 2020 Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.