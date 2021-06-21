Advertisement

Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday

Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends gathered in the Parking Lot at the corner West Short Street and North Mill Street. They shared hugs and kisses. And wrote messages on the red, heart shaped balloons before they were released.

Loved ones gathered together for a vigil in the very spot 30-year-old Raymar Alvester Webb was shot and killed a day ago.

Police said the shots fired call came in around 1:40 Saturday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they said they found Webb in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UK Medical Center where he later died. Shot and killed in a crowd of people.

Leaving behind the dozens of people in this lot, celebrating his life Sunday evening.

Including his pregnant girlfriend, who just found out Webb would have been a father to a baby girl.

The pink confetti fell to the ground and pink fireworks were set off in the background.

Shouts of joy were combined with tears of sadness. A group of people who wanted Webb to be there, and for whoever is responsible for his death to be brought to justice.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

