Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers

By CNN Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - The police commissioner in Springfield, Massachusetts is praising her officers for using restraint during an incident with an armed man on Sunday.

Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun.

They say he fired his gun numerous times at bystanders.

Police were initially alerted of the incident through a piece of technology called ShotSpotter. Crime analysts then used surveillance video to relay Montanez’s location to officers.

When officers arrived, they say Montanez began to run. He is seen in the footage turning around multiple times and pointing his gun at officers.

Keen-eyed officers noticed the suspect’s gun slide was locked in the rear, which means it’s unable to fire or is out of ammunition.

Montanez allegedly dropped the stolen gun at a high school before he was arrested.

Officers recovered a second magazine in Montanez’s waistband.

No one was hurt.

Montanez is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington
Lee’s on Richmond Rd. in Lexington offering sign-on bonus for new hires
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and Heavy Rain
The crash happened Monday morning.
Two hospitalized after crash involving Lextran trolley
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

Latest News

File image
Funeral to be held for Kentucky soldier killed during Korean War
Grand jury indicts former director of Corbin Housing Authority on theft, abuse of public trust charges
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on Dec. 2, 2017.
Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health
A Lexington firefighter is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a softball team he...
Lexington firefighter accused of stealing from softball team he coaches
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1