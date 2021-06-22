Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Rolls On

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another blast of September air firmly in control of the weather out there today, but stormy changes are lurking by the weekend into much of next week. That will likely bring the potential for too much rain to our region as we close out June.

Let’s be honest, this air feels absolutely awesome as 50s start the day and 70s end it. Highs across parts of central and eastern Kentucky may not get out of the upper 60s and low 70s in a few spots.

Lows tonight will be on the cool side and may be borderline chilly for this time of year with some 40s showing up.

The rest of the day looks amazing with highs in the 70s and low humidity levels with plenty of sun. This sets us up for one more cool morning on Thursday.

Temps recover for Thursday and Friday as we wait on another stormy pattern to kick in. This likely happens over the weekend and takes us through next week and likely through July.

