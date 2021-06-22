Advertisement

Funeral to be held for Kentucky soldier killed during Korean War

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Updated: 24 minutes ago
VIRGIE, Ky. (AP) - A funeral will be held this week for a Kentucky soldier killed during the Korean War.

Fort Knox says the remains of Army Cpl. Burl Mullins will be interred Saturday in Pike County after a funeral service in Virgie.

Mullins was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 3rd  Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action Nov. 30, 1950.

It was later learned he had been taken prisoner of war. He was 23 years old.

The Army says North Korea turned over his remains in 2018, and the remains were subsequently identified.

