Gov. Beshear reports 208 new COVID-19 cases; 1.95% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 208 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 463,873 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.95% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 41 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,194.

As of Tuesday, 194 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 55 are in the ICU, and 29 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,163,635 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.

