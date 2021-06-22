Advertisement

Grand jury indicts former director of Corbin Housing Authority on theft, abuse of public trust charges

By TJ Caudill
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A former director of the Corbin Housing Authority is accused of stealing thousands of dollars and falsifying documents.

The grand jury indicted Samuel McCoy, 47, from Corbin June 21st on charges of theft by deception of $10,000 or more, theft and deception of $500 or more but less than $10,000, abuse of public trust and second-degree forgery.

The indictment alleges between April 2018 and April 2021, McCoy falsified documents for monetary gain and failed to perform his duties as Director of the Corbin Housing Authority.

During that same period, court documents said McCoy knowing and unlawfully took additional unapproved salary and an apartment rental owned by the City of Corbin valued at $115,711.07 or more.

In addition, court documents claim McCoy stole nearly $4,000 during the same timeframe mentioned above.

Both actions were not approved by the Housing Authority of Corbin.

In December 2019, the indictment alleges McCoy forged the name of Mark Daniels in a letter approving his additional salary from the housing authority.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington
Lee’s on Richmond Rd. in Lexington offering sign-on bonus for new hires
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and Heavy Rain
The crash happened Monday morning.
Two hospitalized after crash involving Lextran trolley
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

Latest News

File image
Funeral to be held for Kentucky soldier killed during Korean War
A Lexington firefighter is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a softball team he...
Lexington firefighter accused of stealing from softball team he coaches
Temps remain cooler than normal
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Forecast feels more like Fall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another taste of fall-like weather