Jackknifed semi blocking section of I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in the Lexington area.

Police say a semi has jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-75, just past the ramp to I-64 east at the southern split.

No injuries have been reported, but police say the semi leaked a small amount of coolant, so the interstate will be shut down temporarily while crews clean up the scene and remove the semi.

We’re told traffic is being diverted onto I-64 east.

We’ll keep you updated.

