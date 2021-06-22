Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another taste of fall-like weather

By Jim Caldwell
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After yesterday’s strong to severe thunderstorms we are on the other side of a cold front.

This side of the front is pretty comfortable. You will think that we have entered another season. Our highs will run right around 70 degrees again. When I say 70 degrees, there is a chance that we could see some highs around the upper 60s. This is just like fall.

We’ll warm up some through the end of the week. It is at that point that we will see those rain chances and temperatures increase again. Showers & storms will roll in again.

Take care of each other!

