Kentucky man facing federal fraud charge in tiny homes case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man has been charged with federal wire fraud.

The indictment says Timothy Kelley marketed tiny homes over Facebook that he did not own.

Court records say he would meet with potential buyers and show them homes, falsely telling them he could deliver them and requiring a down payment.

When customers raised concerns, Kelley allegedly told them the pandemic was interfering with him finishing their homes.

Kelley faces up to 20 years in prison and just over $13,000 in repayment.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.