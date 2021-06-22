Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 say they were called to a shooting in Floyd County on Sunday.
Troopers say 43-year-old Kenneth Harris was found shot at a home on Valleydale Road in Prestonsburg.
They say a juvenile boy was arrested and charged with murder as a result of the investigation.
State Police are still working to determine a motive. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.