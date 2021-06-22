Advertisement

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County

By Jordan Whitaker
Jun. 22, 2021
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 say they were called to a shooting in Floyd County on Sunday.

Troopers say 43-year-old Kenneth Harris was found shot at a home on Valleydale Road in Prestonsburg.

They say a juvenile boy was arrested and charged with murder as a result of the investigation.

State Police are still working to determine a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

