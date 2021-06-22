Legislative panel to hear more testimony about Kentucky’s unemployment issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A state legislative panel will once again hear testimony about unemployment issues Tuesday.

The Unemployment Insurance Reform Task Force is expected to hear from multiple people, including Kentucky business leaders and those from the labor cabinet.

For the past 15 months, we have heard about numerous problems with Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program. Initially, it was a lot of people who could not get unemployment, but, more recently, it’s been more about fraud, people who received unemployment who never applied for it.

Many of those issues were because of people who got information from the dark web and then were able to steal identifies.

We have heard horror stories of people ordered to pay back the money they never received because it was taken out in their name. Tuesday, we are going to hear from directors of several Kentucky companies in addition to the state chamber of commerce.

The meeting is among several interim legislative committee meetings that take place in the summer and fall as lawmakers work to determine legislation or agendas for the next General Assembly session.

State lawmakers will also hear from the labor cabinet secretary and the director of the Office of Unemployment Insurance.

