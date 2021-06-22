Lexington firefighter accused of stealing from softball team he coaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington firefighter is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a softball team he coaches.

Michael Garrett was arrested Friday.

Nicholasville police say he stole more than $1,600 dollars from the team.

An arrest citation says Garrett was the only person with access to the team account.

The Lexington Fire Department says Garrett is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

