Lexington hospitals, blood centers dealing with summer ‘trauma season’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Medical experts call this time of year trauma season. They say June and July are the peak months for severe car wrecks, boating accidents, and other injuries.

“I’ve spent hours in operating rooms sewing up lacerations from boat propellers, hours sewing up from plate glass windows,” Dr. Stanton said.

And he’s dealt with other summertime-related injuries, some of them unique.

“Of course we see a lot of ATVs, bicycles, motorcycles, horse country falls from horses,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says these injuries are more common now because more people are outdoors doing summer time recreation.

As these injuries pile up, hospitals will shift from dealing with wintertime infections to focusing more on trauma patients. Dr. Stanton says on top of that, some hospitals are dealing with staff shortages, as well as blood shortages.

Folks with the Kentucky Blood Center say they’ve not had a “comfortable” blood supply for almost a year now.

They say normally they’d have a three-day supply of blood, and that has decreased to less than a half day supply.

“When you think normally someone could use one or two units at a time, and a trauma takes 50 right away, that could clear the shelves pretty quickly,” Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center said.

They say one person can give one unit. The Kentucky Blood Center is also having trouble getting blood from other centers across the country because they’re all in the same boat.

In the meantime hospitals are calling, because whatever they do have is in high demand.

“Communication is constant these days because of the tight blood supply,” Brajuha said.

To help encourage more donations, the Kentucky Blood Center will be giving away two Toyotas. But you have to donate within the next two weeks to be eligible to win.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.