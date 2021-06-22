Advertisement

Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) rounds the bases on a three-run home run off Minnesota...
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) rounds the bases on a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins' relief pitcher Hansel Robles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead.

That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth.

The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.

