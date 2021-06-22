Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night

By WYMT News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was arrested following an incident in which police say a four-year-old was walking alone on a roadway at night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a small child walking on US-25E around two miles north of Barbourville. The caller said the child was walking on a white line in the southbound lane of the highway and was nearly hit by a car.

When deputies reached the four-year-old child, he told them where he lived. When deputies arrived at the house, the child’s father told them that he was left in charge of the child while the child’s mother was away.

62-year-old Darrell Myrick of Gray was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The child was turned over to his mother when she returned and the incident was reported to Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Our own Amber Philpott is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches...
WKYT’s Amber Philpott inducted into 2021 Ky. Fast Pitch Hall of Fame
The impact dented the roof, but Cromer does not believe there is any structural damage.
Storms knock down large tree branches, 100-feet tall antenna tower in Rockcastle County
Community activists in Lexinton are calling for less talk and more action as the number of...
Lexington youth mentor calling for more action as homicide cases continue to rise
Inspectors found truck parts held together by tools. (Source: KSP)
PHOTOS: Recent KSP inspections find potentially dangerous issues with big rigs