Sheriff’s Office: Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was arrested following an incident in which police say a four-year-old was walking alone on a roadway at night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a small child walking on US-25E around two miles north of Barbourville. The caller said the child was walking on a white line in the southbound lane of the highway and was nearly hit by a car.

When deputies reached the four-year-old child, he told them where he lived. When deputies arrived at the house, the child’s father told them that he was left in charge of the child while the child’s mother was away.

62-year-old Darrell Myrick of Gray was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The child was turned over to his mother when she returned and the incident was reported to Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.