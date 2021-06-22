Shooting in Laurel County leaves one seriously injured, one charged

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a shooting earlier this week.

It happened early Monday morning off Lake Road near London.

Deputies were called to a home in response to a shooting complaint. When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot twice in the chest with a shotgun and was seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. We’re told her condition is serious, but not life-threatening.

Upon further investigation, police determined the suspect in the case is the victim’s husband, Stephen Wombles, 37, of London.

He is charged with assault and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center. Wombles is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

