As temperatures rise so does danger with hot cars

By WVLT Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the temperature starts to rise during the summer season, experts say they are more concerned about children being left in hot cars.

The safety Coordinator at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Lexi Keiser, expressed concerns that this year could be worse because of the pandemic.

“Most children are unintentionally left in cars, or unintentionally left by the person who doesn’t normally take them, or they’re out of their normal routine,” Keiser said.

Keiser said, right now, many families don’t have a routine as life starts to return to a pre-pandemic normal, which is a concern for children being forgotten in hot vehicles.

According to Keiser, hot cars sitting in the driveway can also be a concern. Many children will be tempted to explore the vehicles in the driveway.

Nearly 30 percent of children who die in hot cars get into them on their own, Keiser said.

“Kids are car curious,” Keiser said. “If they can open the door and get in, their body temperature rises about four times faster than ours.”

Keiser said, with extreme heat, it takes only 90 seconds for a toddler to get lethargic inside a vehicle and unable to get out.

Parents are urged to place something in the backseat that they will remember to take out like a purse or a bag.

