Tim Couch to be inducted in NFHS Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Couch set national records while a QB at Leslie County High School
Former Leslie County (Ky) quarterback Tim Couch set national passing records while playing for the Eagles from 1991-1995.(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKYT) - – Kentucky high school football and UK legend Tim Couch is among seven outstanding former high school athletes highlight the 2021 class of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame, including three who went on to earn gold medals in the Olympics and four others who excelled in professional football, basketball and baseball.

During his football career at Leslie County High School in Hyden, Kentucky in the mid-1990s, Tim Couch set three national career passing records – 872 completions, 12,104 yards and 133 touchdowns. He helped Leslie County to a 13-1 record as a junior while completing an amazing 75 percent of his passes – a national record that stood for 15 years. As a senior, he passed for 42 touchdowns and led his team to an 11-3 mark, and he was named Gatorade and USA Today National Player of the Year while earning Mr. Football honors in Kentucky. ESPN.com selected Couch the sixth-best high school athlete in history. Couch was equally dominant on the basketball court. He scored 3,023 points in his career, leading the state in scoring as a senior at 37 points per game. He was two-time all-state in basketball. Couch’s football prowess continued at the University of Kentucky, where he passed for 8,159 yards and 73 touchdowns in his final two seasons. He led Kentucky to the Outback Bowl after his junior season and was fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Couch was the No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns and passed for more than 11,000 yards and 64 touchdowns in his five years with the Browns.

Other Kentuckians in the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame:

Athletes – Cliff Hagan (Owensboro) 1988; Paul Hornung (Flaget) 1989; Geri Grigsby (McDowell) 1993

Coaches – William L Kean (Central) 1993; Garnis Martin (Bardstown) 1994; S.T. Roach (Dunbar) 1996

Officials – Charlie Ruter (Track and Field) 2001; Jerry Kimmel (Basketball) 2013

Contributors – Louis Stout (Administrator) 2006

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

