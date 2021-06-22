Advertisement

Waitress abducted and assaulted after confronting group who didn’t pay bill, NJ police say

By KYW staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KYW) – Police said surveillance video from Saturday night shows a waitress confronting a group of dine-and-dashers before they forced her into their white Dodge Durango and assaulted her.

Police said the suspects eventually kicked out the victim a short distance away on the side of the highway. She was able to walk back to the restaurant.

Her injuries include a possible concussion, according to police.

“She’s obviously traumatized by the event,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said. “This is a brazen abduction, robbery, aggravated assault, possible kidnapping.”

Police said the incident happened outside the Nifty Fifty’s restaurant in Washington Township after a group of people ate and left without paying their $70 bill.

Gurcsik said authorities are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the group.

Joe Donnelly, a co-owner of the Nifty Fifty’s, said dine-and-dashers at the restaurant are few and far between.

“Our customers are great,” he said. “This is just a really isolated incident.”

Customers said they hope police catch the suspects.

“It’s sad, but hopefully they find who did it, and it will get a little bit better,” customer Allison Dowd said.

In the meantime, officers are encouraging anyone who sees a crime not to intervene, but instead to be a good witness.

“Try and get a license plate, obviously, try and be able to identify the accused and call 911,” Gurcsik said. “We don’t recommend chasing customers in the parking lots.”

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington
Lee’s on Richmond Rd. in Lexington offering sign-on bonus for new hires
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and Heavy Rain
The crash happened Monday morning.
Two hospitalized after crash involving Lextran trolley
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

Latest News

While it’s a time for celebration and patriotism, the Lexington Fire Department is asking...
Keep veterans, pets in mind when using fireworks on the Fourth of July
File image
Funeral to be held for Kentucky soldier killed during Korean War
Grand jury indicts former director of Corbin Housing Authority on theft, abuse of public trust charges
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on Dec. 2, 2017.
Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health
A Lexington firefighter is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a softball team he...
Lexington firefighter accused of stealing from softball team he coaches