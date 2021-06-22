Advertisement

WKYT’s Amber Philpott inducted into 2021 Ky. Fast Pitch Hall of Fame

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our own Amber Philpott is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association 2021 Kentucky Fast Pitch Hall of Fame.

She was in the first wave of girls to play the sport, and remembers learning the techniques of pitching with her dad, Gary Philpott, by going to camps and learning from VHS coaching tapes.

Amber’s nickname on the field was “Piggy,” for her signature pigtails when she pitched.

Her senior year she was named Second Team All State, and was selected to play in the East/West All Star Game.

Amber joins her dad and coach, Gary, in this Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, Amber!

