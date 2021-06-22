Advertisement

Zach Reks makes MLB debut for Dodgers

He batted eighth against the San Diego Padres and finished 0-2 as the starting left fielder.
Zach Reks made his debut with the Dodgers Monday night.
(USA Today Sports)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star Zach Reks made his MLB debut Monday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tuesday afternoon, Reks was shipped back to AAA-Oklahoma City.

He is the third player from Kentucky’s 2017 NCAA Super Regional team to make it to the majors, including first baseman Evan White (Seattle Mariners, 2020) and right-handed pitcher Zach Pop (Miami Marlins, 2021).

In his first season with the Dodgers organization, he torched three levels by hitting .317 in 47 games. In 2018, he batted .303 with 24 extra-base hits and 40 RBI at the A-Advanced and AA levels.

Reks’ pro breakout came in 2019 between AA and AAA, batting .291 with a .921 OPS in 121 games. He clubbed 21 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs on his way to 93 RBI and nearly 100 runs scored. The Dodgers added him to the their 40-man roster and he rewarded them this spring by batting .341 with 1.022 OPS, 14 doubles, five homers and 19 RBI in 123 at-bats for Oklahoma City.

