Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes By The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another absolutely gorgeous faux fall day out there across Kentucky so get out and enjoy. Once we get into the weekend, things are going to take a turn toward stormy once again. It’s a setup that is likely to carry us through the closing days of June and into July.

Temps this morning are deep into the 40s across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. You literally can’t get much cooler air in here for this time of year, folks. Highs this afternoon recover deep into the 70s as humidity levels remain low with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday begins in the 50s and ends in the 80s as normal summertime air moves back in and takes us through Friday.

The threat for thunderstorms will slowly increase over the weekend before kicking into high gear early next week.

The pattern remains unsettled into the start of July and the 4th of July holiday weekend.

