Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes By The Weekend

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another absolutely gorgeous faux fall day out there across Kentucky so get out and enjoy. Once we get into the weekend, things are going to take a turn toward stormy once again. It’s a setup that is likely to carry us through the closing days of June and into July.

Temps this morning are deep into the 40s across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. You literally can’t get much cooler air in here for this time of year, folks. Highs this afternoon recover deep into the 70s as humidity levels remain low with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday begins in the 50s and ends in the 80s as normal summertime air moves back in and takes us through Friday.

The threat for thunderstorms will slowly increase over the weekend before kicking into high gear early next week.

The pattern remains unsettled into the start of July and the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a semi has jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-75, just past the ramp to I-64...
Section of I-75 back open after semi jackknifes
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Our own Amber Philpott is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches...
WKYT’s Amber Philpott inducted into 2021 Ky. Fast Pitch Hall of Fame
A Kentucky man has been charged with federal wire fraud.
Kentucky man facing federal fraud charge in ‘tiny homes’ case
A Lexington firefighter is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a softball team he...
Lexington firefighter accused of stealing from softball team he coaches

Latest News

Temps will climb a little
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fall feel
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel is back again
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Rolls On
Temps remain cooler than normal
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast