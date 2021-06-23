A closer look at the new FCPS superintendent’s contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a deeper look into the contract of Fayette County Public Schools’ new superintendent.

We filed an open records request to get this last week when we got word Demetrus Liggins and the board had agreed to terms. We received the seven-page contract Wednesday.

The school board approved the contract last Thursday night.

As we’ve previously reported, it’s a four-year deal with $275,000 in base pay, but the board can provide a merit-based increase. He’s also eligible for yearly raises just like other certified employees.

Liggins’ start date here is July 26. That gives him time to finish out his work in Texas.

The contract covers moving expenses up to $10,000. Plus, $1,000 a month in car allowance for his travel for work here.

The contract we obtained does not spell out any performance incentives or bonus structure.

You can read the contract here:

