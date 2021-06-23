Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

