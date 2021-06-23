Advertisement

Deputies looking for man accused of stealing credit cards during funeral service

If you recognize the suspect, message the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or send them an anonymous tip to tips@jessaminesheriff.org.(Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for the man they say stole credit cards during a funeral service.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens on June 14 while the victim was at a graveside service.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect then tried to use the stolen credit cards a short time later at a store in Lexington.

If you recognize the suspect, message the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or send them an anonymous tip to tips@jessaminesheriff.org.

