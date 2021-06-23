Deputies looking for man accused of stealing credit cards during funeral service

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for the man they say stole credit cards during a funeral service.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens on June 14 while the victim was at a graveside service.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect then tried to use the stolen credit cards a short time later at a store in Lexington.

If you recognize the suspect, message the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or send them an anonymous tip to tips@jessaminesheriff.org.

