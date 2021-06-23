Family donates thousands of pounds of food to Georgetown’s AMEN House

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday in Georgetown, the AMEN House received a donation of a TON of food— literally.

“And there’s nothing worse than being hungry and you can’t tell by looking at somebody that they are hungry and so we may never know that we’ve helped, but at least one meal. A couple of meals they will feel full,” donor Andi Smith said.

Andi and Mark Smith generously donated one ton of food to the AMEN House and are challenging the community to step up.

“Life’s a long journey. All of this, as we make that journey, find us in ourselves in a position of needing a hand up and I know that I’ve been there. I’ve known that Andi’s been there over our lives,” Mark said. “Like I say we’re just thrilled to be in a position to offer that hand up.”

These donations are much appreciated and much needed. The good news is the center has seen a decrease in need since the pandemic began.

“We have seen numbers come down from the pandemic that the increase in need is there. Still definitely hunger here in Scott County, like summertime and the kids are coming home,” said Michele Carlisle, the executive director of the AMEN House.

Carlisle says she’s so appreciative of the kindness of the Smith family and everyone in Scott County.

“Just a big thank you most definitely, I mean Scott County is so generous. We couldn’t do what we do without them,” Carlisle said.

The challenge is now on for the people of Scott County and the AMEN House is excited to see the community come together to help out.

