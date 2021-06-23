Advertisement

Ky. attorney expects it could take years to catch up on backlog jury trial cases due to pandemic

Because of constitutional implications, jury trials could not be held virtually during the...
Because of constitutional implications, jury trials could not be held virtually during the pandemic.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, schools, and even the court system switched to Zoom to get work done. But, for jury trials, that wasn’t an option.

“Just not possible because there’s no direct confrontation, there are issues regarding the jury itself, so just too many constitutional implications to go that route,” Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said.

Now that Kentucky courts can get back in session, Fayette County has a backlog of about 144 cases set for trial, more than 70 are pending homicide cases.

“There is a lot of work to be done between now and catching up which I think will probably take a couple of years,” Red Corn said.

In the scheduling process, Red Corn expects to prioritize cases in which defendants are incarcerated pending the outcome of their trials and child sexual abuse cases.

She has a message for those victims and witnesses waiting even longer for a verdict.

“We recognize your frustration and we’re sorry for the circumstances we find ourselves in,” Red Corn said. “We’re trying to get things up and running again, we’re working and ready to try these cases, and it’s not going to happen as quickly as it should but it is happening.”

The first jury trial is expected to start mid-July.

Red Corn said rules in the courtroom regarding face masks and social distancing will be left up to the judge and can vary from trial to trial.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a semi has jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-75, just past the ramp to I-64...
Section of I-75 back open after semi jackknifes
Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington
Lee’s on Richmond Rd. in Lexington offering sign-on bonus for new hires
Our own Amber Philpott is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches...
WKYT’s Amber Philpott inducted into 2021 Ky. Fast Pitch Hall of Fame
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees

Latest News

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond for missing infant
One little fox has been gaining a lot of attention on social media, for one very unique reason....
‘They noticed she wasn’t using her back legs’: Disabled red fox kit finds permanent home at Ky. Wildlife Center
WATCH The Breakdown | Amber Philpott interviews Ashley Hammond with the Lexington Humane Society
WATCH The Breakdown | Amber Philpott interviews Ashley Hammond with the Lexington Humane Society
WATCH The Breakdown | Amber Philpott interviews Kate Shanks with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
WATCH The Breakdown | Amber Philpott interviews Kate Shanks with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce