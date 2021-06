Gov. Beshear reports 210 new COVID-19 cases; 1.85% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 210 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 464,033 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.85% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 28 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,196.

As of Wednesday, 196 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 55 are in the ICU, and 32 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,165,953 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.

