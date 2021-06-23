Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 210 new COVID-19 cases; 1.85% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 210 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 464,033 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.85% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 28 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,196.

As of Wednesday, 196 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 55 are in the ICU, and 32 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,165,953 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Police say a semi has jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-75, just past the ramp to I-64...
Section of I-75 back open after semi jackknifes
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
A Kentucky man has been charged with federal wire fraud.
Kentucky man facing federal fraud charge in ‘tiny homes’ case
Our own Amber Philpott is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches...
WKYT’s Amber Philpott inducted into 2021 Ky. Fast Pitch Hall of Fame

Latest News

Should parents of children under age 12 be concerned about the Delta COVID variant affecting...
Should parents of children under age 12 be concerned about the Delta COVID variant affecting their kids?
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives hundreds of reports about mystery illness affecting birds
WATCH | Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives hundreds of reports about mystery illness affecting birds
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives hundreds of reports about mystery illness affecting birds
WATCH | Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives hundreds of reports about mystery illness affecting birds
Police investigation shuts down Nicholasville Road in Lexington
WATCH | Police investigation shuts down Nicholasville Road in Lexington
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
WATCH | Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack