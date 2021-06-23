Advertisement

Hamilton discusses transfer portal losses at Colonel Caravan

EKU lost both Wendell Green Jr. to Auburn and Tre King to Georgetown.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Caravan is making its way across the state and Tuesday night, they made their third stop at Apollo Pizza in Lexington.

Colonel men’s basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton was one of the many head coaches in attendance and he addressed the elephant in the room, the transfer portal. EKU lost both Wendell Green Jr. to Auburn and Tre King to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown, but Hamilton used that same portal to re-load his roster.

“The transfer portal, it happened. It happened,” said Hamilton. “I am so proud of Wendell Green and Tre King. I love those guys, I am so proud of them, we will miss them, but we have to move forward and that’s what we did. We are not rebuilding we are reloading. I absolutely love the guys we got coming back. We have four starters coming back and I love the pieces we added. It happened to us. It’s the question everybody asks me.”

