Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel is back again

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Naturally, as soon as summer started, our temperatures went back to feeling like fall.

Temperatures were absolutely delightful on Tuesday. I mean... If you are into Fall-like temperatures in June. This was a perfect day for you! We won’t see quite the same numbers today, but it will remain on the pleasant side.

A system will make a run at us by the end of the week and into the weekend. It looks like we will see our rain chances increase significantly around here. We’ll line up several chances starting with Friday and running through next week.

Take care of each other!

