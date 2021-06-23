Law enforcement searching pond for missing infant

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter County for a missing 3-month-old girl.

A city of Huntington spokesman made that announcement, saying the Huntington Police Department is among the agencies there.

Investigators are searching for Angel Nichole Overstreet, who has not been seen since about May 8 of this year.

Police searching for missing infant

Shannon Overstreet, who is Angel’s father, has been jailed on unrelated charges and has not been mentioned as a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance. The pond is located on property owned by him, investigators say.

According to the city official Tuesday night, “at this point, no one has been eliminated as a suspect in the disappearance of Angel.”

