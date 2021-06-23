Advertisement

‘Superhero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie superhero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday.

Sweating under his costume in Rome’s heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals.”

Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.

Said Villardita: “It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission.”

Villardita took selfies with youngsters attending the audience in a Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good superhero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Police say a semi has jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-75, just past the ramp to I-64...
Section of I-75 back open after semi jackknifes
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
A Kentucky man has been charged with federal wire fraud.
Kentucky man facing federal fraud charge in ‘tiny homes’ case
Our own Amber Philpott is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches...
WKYT’s Amber Philpott inducted into 2021 Ky. Fast Pitch Hall of Fame

Latest News

Should parents of children under age 12 be concerned about the Delta COVID variant affecting...
Should parents of children under age 12 be concerned about the Delta COVID variant affecting their kids?
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives hundreds of reports about mystery illness affecting birds
WATCH | Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives hundreds of reports about mystery illness affecting birds
Police investigation shuts down Nicholasville Road in Lexington
WATCH | Police investigation shuts down Nicholasville Road in Lexington
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
WATCH | Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack