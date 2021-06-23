Advertisement

Tennessee woman arrested after more than 40 neglected dogs rescued

Staff members said litters of puppies were also found in the house that was, “littered with feces and debris and soaked with urine.”
A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs,...
A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs, according to the Jackson Police Department.(Jackson Animal Care Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The Jackson Animal Care Center said 44 living dogs and two deceased dogs were removed from the home. The center said it has worked closely with Jackson Police since November to investigate the case.

Anna Sandhu Ray, 74, was booked into the Madison County Jail Monday on 44 counts of animal cruelty.

According to the animal center, many of the dogs were found starving and sick from worms and other health issues. The process of removing all the dogs from the home took nearly four hours, the center said.

Staff members said litters of puppies were also found in the house that was, “littered with feces and debris and soaked with urine.”

“The stench and dangerously high levels of ammonia gas from the animal waste was detectable from outside the home,” the center said in a release.

The rescued dogs were taken to the Animal Care Center’s Operation Center in Lebanon. The animals will be examined by veterinarians then become available for adoption.

After months of investigation in a suspected Animal cruelty case, Jackson Animal Control initiated a court ordered...

Posted by Jackson Animal Care Center on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, several states are involved in this...
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives hundreds of reports about mystery illness affecting birds
If you recognize the suspect, message the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or send...
Deputies looking for man accused of stealing credit cards during funeral service
Because of constitutional implications, jury trials could not be held virtually during the...
Ky. attorney expects it could take years to catch up on backlog jury trial cases due to pandemic

Latest News

Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay,...
WATCH | Ky. Fairness Campaign: Nassib announcement important for representation in sports
A Lyon County golf course will be dedicated to late University of Kentucky golfer Cullan Brown.
WATCH | Ky. golf course to be renamed for late UK golfer Cullan Brown
Now hiring signs line the streets of Central Kentucky.
WATCH | ‘Very few places are paying minimum wage’: Kentucky’s struggle to fix its labor shortage
A new Netflix documentary series called Heist will showcase three of the biggest heists in...
WATCH | Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon in Franklin County