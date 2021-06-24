Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another Nice Day

Thursday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is going to be another beautiful day across the bluegrass.

Waking up temps will range from the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Some areas of fog may show up in portions of eastern Kentucky. But overall, We should see mostly sunny skies with a cloud or two trying to mix in. Highs today will stay in the low 80′s and humidity levels stay low.

Friday stays almost exactly the same weather-wise, but as our next weather maker gets closer, we may see an increase in rain chances later on in the afternoon into the evening. Over the weekend the unsettled pattern takes shop right around us. This means higher humidity levels into Saturday and Sunday, warmer temps closer to the mid 80′s, and increased chances for showers and storms. Do I think the weekend will be a washout? No, but alas you will be dodging the showers and storms from time to time. Next week is where things get interesting. Temps cool back into the upper 70′s and low 80′s and high probabilities of showers and storms into mid-week.

Enjoy the beautiful day while you can!:)

