Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work

Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief funds(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update.

It’s the second such briefing, coming after the governor ended his routine COVID-19 updates. He now says he will provide weekly updates on various issues each Thursday:

Governor Beshear unveiled his plan to incentivize people to get back to work.

The governor says there will be a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work. Those wanting the bonus must be 18 or older and have an active UI claim.

Beshear says the payment will go to the first 15,000 people who return to work by July 30.

The payments will come from the state’s coronavirus relief funds.

Earlier this week, business leaders told a legislative task force they need help finding workers.

One association leader said he knows of no restaurant in the state that is fully staffed and some mom and pop style stores are having their owners work 60 to 70 hour weeks because they can’t find enough help.

Governor Beshear said last week he was considering ending the weekly $300 federal unemployment benefit before September, but believed now was too soon.

