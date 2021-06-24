Advertisement

Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic starts Friday

For over 40 years, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has been hosting its annual Gold...
For over 40 years, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has been hosting its annual Gold Classic, all in an effort to help children in central Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic starts Friday in Lexington.

It’s back after the pandemic forced it to cancel last year.

The event raises money for charities right here in Central Kentucky and WKYT is a proud partner in this yearly event.

Even though the golf classic was canceled last year, they were still able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for children in Central Kentucky. They expect to do the same thing Friday when people start teeing off.

They’ve averaged around $350,000 a year to various charities across the Bluegrass with a focus on helping children.

“Our donors who been with us for nearly 40 years and still stepped up to the plate last year, even though we had no events, and they wrote checks,” said Kelly Williams, Greenbrier Country Club. “They just made sure that our local charities were supported.

That includes charities like The Nest, The Explorium, and Arbor Youth Services.

This year’s Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic will take place Friday at Greenbrier. They’ve made a few changes because of the pandemic,

“We reduced the event to a single-day event,” Williams said. “There aren’t any other functions around it other than the virtual big party this evening. But we’re gonna play golf tomorrow, just simple golf. We’ve got a celebrity who will be paired with every group. So, there will be fivesomes out there playing a shamble.”

Williams says being able to play the game they love for such a great cause will mean a lot.

“Tomorrow it’s going to look really normal. Certainly, people have maybe changed their customs just a little bit and you’ll see fist bumps at the end of the round instead of the customary handshake, but we are back to two riders in a golf cart, it’s gonna look really really normal,” Williams said. “And everybody bling should expect a very normal day because will be outside and social distancing is easy.”

If you’d like to donate, you can do it on the charity’s website at childrenscharityofthebluegrass.org.

Williams told us people can also already start registering for next year’s event.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Wanted man on the loose after exchange of gunfire with FBI in Lexington
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case

Latest News

Out & About - Kentucky Beef Council
WATCH | Out & About - Kentucky Beef Council
Lexington council expected to give final vote on no-knock warrant ban ordinance
WATCH | Lexington council expected to give final vote on no-knock warrant ban ordinance
Startup distiller to create over 50 jobs at historic location in Jessamine County
WATCH | Startup distiller to create over 50 jobs at historic location in Jessamine County
A big point of focus in the Lexington Urban County Council meeting Thursday night is no-knock...
Lexington council expected to give final vote on no-knock warrant ban ordinance
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that startup distiller E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to...
Startup distiller to create over 50 jobs at historic location in Jessamine County