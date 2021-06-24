LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic starts Friday in Lexington.

It’s back after the pandemic forced it to cancel last year.

The event raises money for charities right here in Central Kentucky and WKYT is a proud partner in this yearly event.

Even though the golf classic was canceled last year, they were still able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for children in Central Kentucky. They expect to do the same thing Friday when people start teeing off.

They’ve averaged around $350,000 a year to various charities across the Bluegrass with a focus on helping children.

“Our donors who been with us for nearly 40 years and still stepped up to the plate last year, even though we had no events, and they wrote checks,” said Kelly Williams, Greenbrier Country Club. “They just made sure that our local charities were supported.

That includes charities like The Nest, The Explorium, and Arbor Youth Services.

This year’s Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic will take place Friday at Greenbrier. They’ve made a few changes because of the pandemic,

“We reduced the event to a single-day event,” Williams said. “There aren’t any other functions around it other than the virtual big party this evening. But we’re gonna play golf tomorrow, just simple golf. We’ve got a celebrity who will be paired with every group. So, there will be fivesomes out there playing a shamble.”

Williams says being able to play the game they love for such a great cause will mean a lot.

“Tomorrow it’s going to look really normal. Certainly, people have maybe changed their customs just a little bit and you’ll see fist bumps at the end of the round instead of the customary handshake, but we are back to two riders in a golf cart, it’s gonna look really really normal,” Williams said. “And everybody bling should expect a very normal day because will be outside and social distancing is easy.”

If you’d like to donate, you can do it on the charity’s website at childrenscharityofthebluegrass.org.

Williams told us people can also already start registering for next year’s event.

