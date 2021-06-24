Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Days Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another nice weather day across the region as our temps slowly return toward more typical summer readings. Once into the weekend, we will find the possibility of thunderstorms returning to the region, kicking off a stormy end to June and beginning to July.

Temps on our Thursday started in the 50s and will end in the low and middle 80s. Humidity levels are still down, so this is another winner of a weather day. There is a chance for a shower or storm to impact the north and west late today or tonight.

The numbers rise a bit on Friday as some thunderstorms get closer to northern and western parts of the state. The best threat for storms returns to the region later in the weekend and that slowly overtakes the pattern into early next week. Rounds of storms look likely during this time.

That’s a setup that may roll right on into the 4th of July Weekend.

