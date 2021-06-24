Advertisement

COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As COVID-19 deaths hit record lows since the early days of the pandemic, those dying are more disproportionately Black than before.

Black people account for about 12.5% of the population but more than 15% of total COVID deaths. During May, that number jumped to 19%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average age of people dying of the virus and its variants has shifted to younger people recently.

In May, 59% of deaths were among those under the age of 75.

“This virus is an opportunist,” said CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

According to a top U.S. health official, an overwhelming number of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated.

It comes at a time when there’s been a dip in vaccinations across the country, especially among those 18 to 39 years old.

A CDC survey of that age group shows around 52% are already vaccinated or plan to be. Another 23% said they’d probably get vaccinated or were unsure. The remaining 25% reported they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“Nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is at this point entirely preventable,” Walensky said.

Studies show the vaccines protect people well even against the newly circulating variants of the virus.

According to the CDC director, as long as there are those who are not vaccinated, COVID-19 will remain a threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Wanted man on the loose after exchange of gunfire with FBI in Lexington
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case

Latest News

Out & About - Kentucky Beef Council
WATCH | Out & About - Kentucky Beef Council
Man hit by semi at Woodford County rest area
WATCH | Man hit by semi at Woodford County rest area
Beshear announces bonus payments for people who return to work
WATCH | Beshear announces bonus payments for people who return to work
‘A lot of the homicides we see are personal’: Lexington police chief addresses city’s gun...
‘A lot of the homicides we see are personal’: Lexington police chief addresses city’s gun violence
Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic starts Friday
WATCH | Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic starts Friday