Gov. Beshear announces over $700 million in federal funds for child care providers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the state has been awarded more than $763 million in federal funds to provide relief for child care providers.

The three-year funding is from the $1.9 trillion emergency relief bill – the American Rescue Plan Act – which provides economic relief to families, workers and businesses. Of these funds, $39 billion was specified for the child care industry, both for providers and to support families that need help paying for child care.

Families may apply for assistance through the Child Care Assistance Program.

A prescreening tool and application tool is posted to kynect.ky.gov. Eligibility information is also available at local DCBS offices, where applications are also accepted.

