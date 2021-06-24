Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces over $700 million in federal funds for child care providers

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the state has been awarded more than $763 million in federal funds to provide relief for child care providers.

Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work

The three-year funding is from the $1.9 trillion emergency relief bill – the American Rescue Plan Act – which provides economic relief to families, workers and businesses. Of these funds, $39 billion was specified for the child care industry, both for providers and to support families that need help paying for child care.

Families may apply for assistance through the Child Care Assistance Program.

A prescreening tool and application tool is posted to kynect.ky.gov. Eligibility information is also available at local DCBS offices, where applications are also accepted.

